No. 10 Kentucky softball tops Illinois State, improves to 17-0
Renee Abernathy walked off the Redbirds in the 5-4 win.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WKYT) - The No. 10 Kentucky softball team beat Illinois State 5-4 on Friday morning to improve to 17-0.
Renee Abernathy walked off the Redbirds in the win. This was her second walk-off hit in as many weeks. Kentucky trailed by two entering the sixth inning, but put up three runs thanks to an RBI single by Grace Baalman.
The Redbirds hit a solo shot in the 7th to tie the game 4-4 before Abernathy walked it off with an RBI base hit.
With the win, Kentucky is now a perfect 17-0 on the season, and moves to 3-0 in the FAU Parents’ Weekend Tournament in Boca Raton. The Wildcats will play once on Saturday, in a 5:30 p.m. ET affair with Coastal Carolina.
