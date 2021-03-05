Pikeville pharmacy offering Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Total Pharmacy Care in Pikeville received the newest version of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, offering the Janssen vaccine for people in the eligible tiers.

According to pharmacist Billy Rowe, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot option is convenient for a few different reasons.

“One of the advantages of that is: it is a one-shot series, versus a two-shot series,” he said. “Compliance is always an issue when it comes to medication. A lot of patients will not follow up for the second dose. This one is effective. After 28 days, it is fully-effective against hospitalization and death. Seventy-two percent reduction in people that would catch COVID and have mild symptoms.”

It is also easily stored, making it an ideal vaccine for pharmacies like Total Pharmacy Care. Rowe said he is glad to see so many options available for people to be vaccinated, but he urges people to continue to follow CDC guidelines with masks and social distancing.

“All vaccines are not 100%,” he said. “But if you do contract the underlying disease you’re trying to treat with a vaccine, your cases will be mild in comparison to not being vaccinated.”

The pharmacy is now scheduling vaccinations for anyone eligible, encouraging those interested in a one-and-done option to roll up their sleeve in his lobby on Hambley Boulevard.

You can schedule your Janssen COVID-19 vaccination online or by calling (606)433-0555.

