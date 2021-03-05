Advertisement

Six-year-old Letcher County girl’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leeah Riley is your typical six-year-old. She loves playing with her toys, listening to music, and more. However, Leeah’s life journey is not easy.

“She’s been through so much. You know she has MRIs all the time. She has blood work all the time. She always has to have tests to check her levels for her medicine because she takes a low-dose chemotherapy drug. So she has to be checked for that all the time,” said her mom Arielle Riley.

When Leeah was born, she was diagnosed with Tubular Sclerosis Complex Disorder or TSC. TSC is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow in many parts of the body.

“She only has them in her brain which causes her to have seizures so because of that she is delayed in her development,” she said.

Noticing Leeah’s love for car rides and Disney characters, Arielle, submitted her daughter’s wish to the Make-A-Wish organization.

“Any child between the ages of two and a half and 18, that has a critical illness. So one of the misconceptions about Make-A-Wish is that we’re a last wish organization and we are not. About 80% of our kids go on to survive and thrive,” said Senior Advancement Officer with Make a Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Faith Hacker.

On Thursday, Leeah’s wish came true as she received a golf cart decorated with all of her favorite Disney characters. Her mom said seeing the surprise warmed her heart.

“For her to have this and something that I know is kind of what she wants, it means a lot to me because she deserves it,” she said.

If interested in getting involved with Make-A-Wish or wanting to learn more about the organization, you can click here.

