Advertisement

St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst...
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, from the scene of a homicide in St. Louis County.(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area man fatally shot his estranged wife and two of her children before fleeing with their baby, who was later found safe.

The man believed responsible for the crime shot himself hours later Friday as officers closed in on him.

The killings happened late Thursday in north St. Louis County. Officers discovered a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter dead inside a home.

A 1-year-old girl was missing and believed taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III.

The baby was later found and hospitalized for evaluation.

Meanwhile, a man believed to be the suspect shot himself in St. Louis. It is unclear if he survived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Averitt
UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting
John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
An opening date has been set for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.
Grand opening date announced for new Lexington entertainment complex
The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of...
Woman killed in Laurel County house fire
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases; 4.45% positivity rate

Latest News

A home in Los Angeles looks like a junkyard, packed with so much stuff. The city is trying to...
An extremely messy yard frustrated neighbors for years in Los Angeles, but change may be coming
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd’s death
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
Pope Francis and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi meet at Baghdad International Airport...
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic