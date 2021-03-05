VACCINE TEAM | Should you re-register now that you’re eligible?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

I’m in Phase 1C and registered for the vaccine at the same time as my wife who was in 1A. Now that Phase 1C is eligible, should I re-register at the place I first signed-up?

You should first reach out to the place you first registered.

In the meantime, searching online for an appointment elsewhere could also pay off. With more pharmacies now offering online scheduling for vaccinations and the state’s regional vaccination sites, it’s possible you’ll find an appointment sooner rather than later.

How many people need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before we achieve herd immunity?

Experts estimate at least 70 to 80 percent of Americans would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19.

Herd immunity is a term used to describe when enough people have protection — either from previous infection or vaccination — that it is unlikely that a virus or bacteria can effectively keep spreading.

