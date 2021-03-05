VACCINE TEAM | Should you re-register now that you’re eligible?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.
I’m in Phase 1C and registered for the vaccine at the same time as my wife who was in 1A. Now that Phase 1C is eligible, should I re-register at the place I first signed-up?
You should first reach out to the place you first registered.
In the meantime, searching online for an appointment elsewhere could also pay off. With more pharmacies now offering online scheduling for vaccinations and the state’s regional vaccination sites, it’s possible you’ll find an appointment sooner rather than later.
- In addition to sending the state’s allotment of vaccine to hospitals and local health departments, it is making doses available at select Kroger and Walmart locations.
- The federal government is sending doses each week to more than 100 Walgreens and independent pharmacies part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy group.
- Check out the state’s regional vaccination sites, which are places like the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington and Ephraim McDowell Health in Danville.
- To search and find various vaccination sites, try the state’s vaccine map or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new search tool vaccinefinder.org.
How many people need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before we achieve herd immunity?
Experts estimate at least 70 to 80 percent of Americans would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19.
Herd immunity is a term used to describe when enough people have protection — either from previous infection or vaccination — that it is unlikely that a virus or bacteria can effectively keep spreading.
