“We can rebuild places, but we can’t rebuild people”: Gov. Beshear tours areas devastated by flooding

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear is getting a first-hand look at the devastation floods left behind in eastern Kentucky.

The governor also heard directly from county judges, mayors, emergency management directors:

The biggest goal now is getting help to people in need in the impacted communities.

The governor says he will be asking for two federal declarations. The first comes from damage done by the ice storm. The second is from this flooding.

Right now, they’re giving shelter, cots, food and water to people, but the governor says they need more. He’s fighting for individual aid for people in Kentucky.

He says he knows the damage is widespread and people are hurting.

“When we’re hit like this, oftentimes, we feel alone,” Gov. Beshear said. “I’m here as the governor of Kentucky today to say you are not alone. This state is with you.”

Governor Beshear praises local officials for saving lives. He says “we can rebuild places, but we can’t rebuild people.” pic.twitter.com/RDhUzpYUCg — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) March 5, 2021

The state has also set up the Kentucky flood cleanup hotline 800-451-1954. Flood victims can call for damage and cleanup help.

Officials will also be assessing And documenting the damage, so Kentuckians can get the most help possible

