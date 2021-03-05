Advertisement

Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made behind her bathroom mirror.

It started with a weird draft in the bathroom.

“I feel cold air blowing on me,” Samantha Hartsoe said in the video. “And the air’s coming from the mirror.”

She removed the mirror to find a hole. Upon further inspections, Hartsoe discovered that there was something more to it.

“It’s just electrical. Oh no no no! There’s a room back there,” she said.

Hartsoe documented her discovery in a four-part series on TikTok that reminded viewers of horror films like “The Candyman.” They warned her to stay away.

“Cover it up. Pretend you never saw it. Move out,” one viewer said.

Hartsoe didn’t take the advice. Instead, armed with a hammer, she made her way through the hole and into the mystery room.

“Weirdly, I wasn’t scared,” Hartsoe later said in an interview.

Though worried the wall might break, she squeezed her way through as one of her roommates stood watch.

“She’s actually in,” her roommate is heard saying in the video.

Once on the other side, Hartsoe found trash bags, boxes and yet another discovery. It wasn’t just a mystery room on the other side, but a whole apartment.

Hartsoe was able to leave the mystery apartment through the front door and make it back to her own.

“Made it out alive,” she said.

It was freaky enough to send others scurrying to check their bathroom mirrors.

“All right, we’re good,” one viewer said as they pulled on their bathroom mirror.

It turns out a woman in a Chicago apartment building was murdered in 1987 after burglars “came in through the bathroom mirror,” according to the Chicago Reader.

Apparently, some buildings have holes like that as easy access for maintenance people to get to plumbing fixtures.

Management at Hartsoe’s building declined to comment but she said she called maintenance to come over and take a look.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Averitt
UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting
John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
An opening date has been set for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.
Grand opening date announced for new Lexington entertainment complex
The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of...
Woman killed in Laurel County house fire
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases; 4.45% positivity rate

Latest News

A home in Los Angeles looks like a junkyard, packed with so much stuff. The city is trying to...
An extremely messy yard frustrated neighbors for years in Los Angeles, but change may be coming
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd’s death
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst...
St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe
Pope Francis and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi meet at Baghdad International Airport...
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic