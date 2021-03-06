Advertisement

48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 48 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, March 5.

One death was confirmed from February.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 32,541. The city’s death toll is 235. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 51 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County out of the red zone with 17.2 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials are saying that while things may be looking better right now, there is still a real chance that we could see another spike in cases, especially as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread in the United States.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 409,345 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 4,754 Kentuckians have died form the virus.

