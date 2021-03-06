Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Milder weather ahead next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue our dry pattern through the weekend and most of next week with even warmer temperatures surging in as well that will leave us all with a bit of spring fever!

For tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with chilly temperatures returning. We’ll fall through the 40s this evening and then reach into the 30s by tonight and lasting overnight with a few upper 20s showing up in some areas. Winds will remain relatively light as well, which shouldn’t add too much of a windchill factor. Some frost will likely form overnight.

By Sunday morning, many areas will begin the day in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Fortunately, any frosty surfaces should clear fairly quickly as we’ll have plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep those sunny skies all day long with a few clouds mixed in at times as well. Highs by Sunday afternoon are expected to reach a bit closer to our average as temperatures reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our warm pattern will continue through this next work week as more robust southerly winds increase. We’ll see highs reach into the 60s and even near 70 a few times by the middle of the week. We’ll also keep our dry pattern throughout the first half of the week, but some changes will again come in. By Thursday and into the end of the week, we’ll slowly increase rain and thunderstorm chances in our region. Temperatures will take a small dip by the end of the week and into next weekend with this rain chance, but we’ll still likely stay in the 50s and 60s.

