Advertisement

Bryan Station gets back on the winning track against Great Crossing

Three Defenders scored in double-figures led by J’Marcus Lindsay with 18 points
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station is in the midst of play four games in five days. On Friday, the Defenders defeated Great Crossing 65-56.

Three Defenders scored in double-figures led by J’Marcus Lindsay with 18 points. Bryan Station will play four more games to finish the regular season. Next up is a home game against Woodford County on Saturday.

Carson Walls led Great Crossing with 12 points in the loss. The Warhawks play a home game against Paris on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
Police say Officer Johnson avoided serious because of his new trauma plate, which the...
Georgetown officer stabbed in the chest; police say brand-new trauma plate saved his life
Jesse Averitt
UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting
An opening date has been set for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.
Grand opening date announced for new Lexington entertainment complex
According to the Mercer County Fire Department, the fire started outside, near the store’s tire...
Harrodsburg Walmart back open after fire near tire center

Latest News

OVC semifinals.
Morehead State tops EKU, advances to OVC title game
East Jessamine wins in Berea.
East Jessamine hammers Garrard County 73-57
LCA falls to St. Henry.
St. Henry rolls past LCA, advances to All ‘A’ title game
DaShawn Jackson paced the Broncos with 24 points and 11 rebounds
Douglass’ big second half leads Broncos to win over Scott County