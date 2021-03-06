Bryan Station gets back on the winning track against Great Crossing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station is in the midst of play four games in five days. On Friday, the Defenders defeated Great Crossing 65-56.

Three Defenders scored in double-figures led by J’Marcus Lindsay with 18 points. Bryan Station will play four more games to finish the regular season. Next up is a home game against Woodford County on Saturday.

Carson Walls led Great Crossing with 12 points in the loss. The Warhawks play a home game against Paris on Saturday.

