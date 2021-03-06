Douglass’ big second half leads Broncos to win over Scott County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass picked up its 12th win of the season on Friday with a 68-55 win over Scott County. The game was tied at 31-31 at halftime, but the Broncos outscored the Cardinals 38 to 24 in the second half.

DaShawn Jackson paced the Broncos with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Tyson Barrett added 12 points. Douglass improves to 12-1 overall.

Scott County was led in scoring by JZ Middleton with 14 points.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.