East Jessamine hammers Garrard County 73-57

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - East Jessamine beat Garrard County 73-57 Friday night in the Lee’s Famous Recipe Holiday Classic.

The Jaguars will face Pike County Central on Saturday in Berea for the final game of the tournament.

East Jessamine will then host Montgomery County on March 9 in the regular season finale.

