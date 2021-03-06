Franklin Co. residents along Kentucky River still dealing with destruction from flooding

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky River is still running high in Franklin County, leaving many homes surrounded by water. One man says he considers his neighborhood lucky compared to floods he’s faced before and the destruction he’s seen in other areas.

Wading in the water up against his home is something Chris Johnson has done before.

“This is the second time I’ve been flooded,” Johnson said.

Normally the Kentucky River is several yards behind his home. This week, it’s been in his front yard.

“I was like, am I going to move, am I going to move? Then the feeling of dread. First time around was pretty hard for me just mentally and physically, and then once you know it’s going to happen, you just get everything out you can,” Johnson said.

For the most part, Chris says he was lucky compared to his fellow Kentuckians in other areas where flood waters have caused total destruction and devastation. Johnson is thinking of them while cleaning up his own home.

“Beattyville and those people, they get their whole entire houses demolished and things like that. This is some drywall and a lot of man hours to clean up, but it could always be worse,” Johnson said.

For now, the Kentucky River in Frankfort continues to run high and into many homes, where soon the sounds of water sloshing into garages and basements will be replaced with the sounds of rebuilding.

“I’ve got the dumpster ready, I’ve got contractors lined up to give me an estimate tomorrow. Really just have a plan of action and jump on it,” Johnson said.

The Kentucky River has spilled over onto many roads in Frankfort. To report any roadblocks from high water, you’re asked to call the Frankfort Dispatch Center.

