Gov. Beshear reports 840 new cases of COVID-19, 52 deaths Saturday
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 840 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 410,184 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 4.00%.
Officials also reported 52 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,806.
At least 591 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 171 in the ICU and 72 on ventilators.
