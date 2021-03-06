Henry Clay tops Tates Creek, 66-59
Henderson leads way with 24 points
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Playing just its third game since the first week of February, Henry Clay picked up a road win on Friday at Tates Creek, 66-59.
Kanye Henderson led all scorers with 24 points for the Blue Devils (10-4). Aziel Blackwell pitched in 20 for the winners.
Sam Parrish finished with 17 points for the Commodores (5-15).
Henry Clay is scheduled to play at Frederick Douglass on Saturday.
Tates Creek is scheduled to play at Franklin Co. on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.