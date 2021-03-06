Henry Clay tops Tates Creek, 66-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Playing just its third game since the first week of February, Henry Clay picked up a road win on Friday at Tates Creek, 66-59.

Kanye Henderson led all scorers with 24 points for the Blue Devils (10-4). Aziel Blackwell pitched in 20 for the winners.

Sam Parrish finished with 17 points for the Commodores (5-15).

Henry Clay is scheduled to play at Frederick Douglass on Saturday.

Tates Creek is scheduled to play at Franklin Co. on Saturday.

