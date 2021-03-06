Advertisement

Jefferson bucket at :01 lifts Transy into HCAC title game

Pioneers defeat Hanover, 76-75
Transy's Michael Jefferson hits the game-winning shot with :01 remaining.
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transy senior guard Michael Jefferson’s bucket with :01 remaining gave the Pioneers a thrilling 76-75 win over Hanover on Saturday. The win moves Transy into the Heartland Conference tournament title game, which will be held at the Beck Center either Wednesday or Thursday.

Brian Lane’s squad inbounded the ball with :08.4 left in regulation. Jefferson sprinted upcourt, drove past his defender down the left side of the lane for the layup, giving Transy the one-point lead with :01 remaining.

“We called timeout with nine seconds left and I asked Michael Jefferson, ‘do you want the ball?’” Transy coach Brian Lane said after the game. “He said ‘give me the ball.’ We ran the play for him and he goes in and scores.”

Jefferson scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out a game-high four assists in the win. Lucas Gentry led the Pioneers with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the year.

“I think at this point our guys are just excited about getting on to that championship game. We knew Hanover would give us a heckuva game.”

Transy will face the winner of Franklin College and Manchester, which will be played on Sunday.

