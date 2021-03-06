Kentucky blanks Ball State to even weekend series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Oraj Anu belted a 2-run homer in the first inning, Ryan Ritter smoked his first career homer and Kentucky blanked Ball State 6-0 Saturday afternoon to even the weekend series.

This was the second shutout in eight games for the Wildcats (7-1) this season.

Austin Schultz stole a career-high three bases and tied his career-high with three hits in the win.

Mason Hazelwood earned his second win in as many starts, allowing just three hits in 5.1 innings. He struck out six batters. The UK pitching staff has 22 consecutive games with seven or more strikeouts, including 18 with 10 or more.

Kentucky will host Ball State Sunday at 1:00 in the series finale. You can watch on the SEC Network+.

