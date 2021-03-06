Advertisement

Kentucky pounds South Carolina 92-64 in regular season finale

Davion Mintz and BJ Boston combined for 41 points and 12 triples.
South Carolina's Trae Hannibal, center, has his shot blocked by Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10)...
South Carolina's Trae Hannibal, center, has his shot blocked by Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) and Olivier Sarr, top left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Davion Mintz and BJ Boston combined for 41 points and 12 triples and Kentucky pounded South Carolina 92-64 Saturday in the regular season finale.

The Wildcats (9-15, 8-9) will now await their seed in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Mintz scored 20 points and hit five straight threes in the second half. He finished 6-11 from three-point land.

Boston scored a game-high 21 points and finished 6-10 from three-point land. Olivier Sarr scored 15 points and Isaiah Jackson (13 points) finished in double figures for the sixth straight game.

Jacob Toppin was the only Wildcat starter that didn’t score in double figures. UK finished 13-27 from deep.

