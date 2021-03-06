Advertisement

Lindsey Wilson hands Georgetown first loss, 35-14

Tigers gained 505 yards total offense in loss
Georgetown suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday.
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lindsey Wilson, ranked No. 4 in NAIA football, picked up an impressive road win on Saturday at Georgetown, 35-14.

Despite giving up more than 500 yards of offense to the Tigers, Lindsey Wilson (3-0, 3-0) picked up its second win over a ranked opponent in as many weeks. Georgetown was ranked No. 19.

The Blue Raiders’ opening kickoff return of 97 yards was brought back due to a penalty. After that, Lindsey Wilson never looked back, scoring on its opening drive.

Georgetown matched that score with its own the Tigers opening possession, Darius Barbour going around the right side for a 1-yard touchdown.

Tigers’ quarterback Hunter Krause (309 yards passing) outdueled his counterpart, Cameron Dukes (241 yards passing). Blue Raiders’ wideout Terrill Cole finished with 108 yards receiving, including the game’s opening score.

Lindsey Wilson plays next at Cumberland Univ. next Friday.

Georgetown (2-1, 2-1) hosts Campbellsville next Friday.

