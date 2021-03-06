Advertisement

Monitoring of bobcat hunting permits under scrutiny in Kentucky

By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife met Friday to discuss a variety of topics.

One of them was monitoring the state’s bobcat hunting permits.

The department collects teeth from harvested bobcats for population study, but the chairman of the comission said he worries mandating reporting will have unintended consequences.

“If voluntary submision has failed, don’t you worry mandatory submission would dimish the reports of harvest or continual harvest?” Dr. Karl Clinard asked. “In other words, penalize them for not reporting when they’re not already reporting?”

Only about 5 percent of the harvested bobcats have data actuallly sent back to the department, a rate that the board says is nowhere near high enough.

