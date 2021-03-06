Morehead State tops EKU, advances to OVC title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKYT) - DeVon Cooper scored a team-high 25 points, Johni Broome added 17 points and Morehead State beat Eastern Kentucky 67-64 Friday night to advance to Saturday’s OVC championship game.

The Eagles will face top-seeded Belmont. Tip-off is set for 8:00 on ESPNU. The winner earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Morehead State ended the first half on a 12-0 run and led EKU 31-28. Up 49-38 in the second half, the Colonels would storm back to take a 54-53 lead. The Eagles responded with a 6-2 run to go in front 59-56.

The Eagles finished 14-18 from the free-throw line in the win.

Wendell Green Jr. finished with a game-high 29 points in the loss for EKU.

