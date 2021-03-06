Advertisement

New Frontier Outfitters raising money for thousands of Kentuckians impacted by flooding

By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - More businesses are joining in the efforts of Appalachia Rises to help those impacted by the week’s flooding. Thousands across Kentucky have been left homeless, and now you can help.

Joshua Ravenscraft and friends have explored all across Kentucky.

“We’re all nose to the grindstone, faith plus grit. We’re all hardworking people and we’ll persevere through this,” said Ravenscraft, the COO of New Frontier Outfitters.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Kentucky have lost everything during the flooding.

“These are hardworking, resilient people. If it happened to us, we would expect people to come help us. This is just an Eastern Kentuckian extending a hand to another Eastern Kentuckian,” Ravenscraft said.

Ravenscraft and his brother Jared started the outdoor apparel business to highlight the good across the Appalachia region. Days after the flooding, they’ve found a way to help.

“Long sleeve shirts, t-shirts and hats, just a way to support the victims who have been affected in the flooding,” Ravenscraft said.

As part of Appalachia Rises, started by AppHarvest, 100% of the proceeds from the merch will go to flood relief. Sporting something that’s less of a slogan, and more of a way of life for so many across the region.

“Appalachia Rises is a hope for the future. When something like this happens, you roll your sleeves up, and help your neighbor get through it,” Ravenscraft said.

Mother Nature has been relentless the past few weeks, but she’s targeting a community that’s proving time after time, they will not give up.

Appalachia Rises has brought together more than half a dozen organizations. Together, they’ve formed a large-scale fundraising effort anchored by a 7 p.m. Monday telethon that will be broadcast on CBS affiliates, here on WKYT and WYMT in Hazard.

