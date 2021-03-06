Advertisement

No. 1 Lexington Catholic hammers No. 2 North Laurel 83-51

Ben Johnson finished with 31 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
Prep Spin CW Lexington(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mr. Basketball hopeful Ben Johnson finished with 31 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and No. 1 Lexington Catholic hammered No. 2 North Laurel 83-51 Saturday afternoon in a battle of state title contenders.

Ryan Russell was the only other Knight in double figures with 15 points. Lexington Catholic (19-1) finished 11/25 from three-point range.

Kentucky target Reed Sheppard led the Jaguars (19-2) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Ryan Davidson added 12 points.

Lexington Catholic led 42-27 at halftime and bullied the Jaguars down the stretch. The Knights finish the regular season on March 12 at home against Robertson County.

North Laurel has four games left in the regular season.

