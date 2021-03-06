Advertisement

No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic

Both teams suffered their first losses of the season Friday night.
Prep Spin CW Lexington(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 2 North Laurel and No. 1 Lexington Catholic are battling on the CW Lexington and WKYT.com via our partnership with PrepSpin.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after their first losses of the season Friday night. North Laurel lost to Ashland and Lexington Catholic lost to Dunbar.

