Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 500 block of West Short Street in downtown Lexington on Saturday evening.

At least two people were taken to the hospital and several buildings were damaged.

A neighbor told WKYT’s Grason Passmore that he felt his whole house start to shake around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be determined by a joint investigation with Columbia Gas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

