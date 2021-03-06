Advertisement

Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 500 block of West Short Street in downtown Lexington on Saturday evening.

At least two people were taken to the hospital and several buildings were damaged.

A neighbor told WKYT’s Grason Passmore that he felt his whole house start to shake around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be determined by a joint investigation with Columbia Gas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Kentucky State Police say an Owen County man drowned in flood waters.
KSP: Kentucky man drowned in flood waters
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
WATCH | Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
Gail Burks, her daughter, and their pets were stranded as the creek across the street flooded.
Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
Morehead State wins the OVC title.
Morehead State wins OVC title, books spot in NCAA Tournament
This damage to Kentucky Route 292 is causing one community to take dangerous precautions to...
Road slip fractures community in Martin County
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, center, draws up a play during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 8 seed Kentucky to face No. 9 Mississippi State in SEC Tournament