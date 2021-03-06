Advertisement

‘Should we rebuild? Should we start back?’: Lawrence County Food Bank loses more than forty tons of food

Organizers say the burden is somehow strengthening the community
By Buddy Forbes and Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County has seen a trifecta of weather related events for several weeks; from ice, to snow, to flooding.

“Sometimes people stop and say, ‘Why? Why and how do you do this?’ Honestly? The answer is: I don’t know. It’s just God. The strength that he gives you through this,” said Rachel Wheeler, Lawrence County Food Bank President.

The food bank has been helping those in need of food for more than a decade, until the weekend floodwaters poured in, taking out more than forty tons of food.

“When you get the pictures, you know, of the floodwaters and all the devastation that was coming in, we did think for a minute there, you know, ‘Should we rebuild? Should we start back?,’” said Wheeler.

Wheeler says the recent hits almost made them decide to close shop, but on Friday, God’s Hands reached out. Supplying from their parent company to end up serving more than two-hundred families in need.

Volunteers poured in to help deliver food.

The outreach helped serve as a reminder that the food bank is there for a reason: to continue to move forward in helping others, despite difficulties.

