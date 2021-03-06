Advertisement

St. Henry rolls past LCA, advances to All ‘A’ title game

Wyatt Vieth led the Crusaders with 21 points.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - St. Henry led 23-5 after the first quarter and blasted Lexington Christian 72-49 Friday night to advance to Saturday’s All “A” title game against Clinton County.

Wyatt Vieth led the Crusaders with 21 points. Jude Bessler also scored 17 points for St. Henry.

The Eagles were held to one field goal in the opening quarter. Tanner Walton led LCA with 20 points.

LCA visits Great Crossing March 11 in the regular season finale.

