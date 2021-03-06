Advertisement

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in downtown Lexington last week.

On Friday, March 5, Lexington Police charged a 14-year-old boy with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree wanton endangerment , leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license, and possession of marijuana.

The investigation found that the 14-year-old was driving a stolen Chevrolet Cruze when it hit 59-year-old Donna Purcell on Saturday, Feb. 27 as she was walking in a crosswalk on South Broadway. The suspect fled the scene in the car, which was found the next day.

The teen also faces charges of receiving stolen property and theft – receipt of a stolen credit card in connection with this case.

Police did not release the suspect’s name because he is a minor.

The suspect is in the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
Police say Officer Johnson avoided serious because of his new trauma plate, which the...
Georgetown officer stabbed in the chest; police say brand-new trauma plate saved his life
Jesse Averitt
UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting
According to the Mercer County Fire Department, the fire started outside, near the store’s tire...
Harrodsburg Walmart back open after fire near tire center
An opening date has been set for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.
Grand opening date announced for new Lexington entertainment complex

Latest News

Austin Schultz. Kentucky beats Ball State 6 - 0. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Kentucky blanks Ball State to even weekend series
Transy's Michael Jefferson hits the game-winning shot with :01 remaining.
Jefferson bucket at :01 lifts Transy into HCAC title game
Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by © Royalty-Free/Corbis
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Milder weather ahead next week
Gov. Beshear reports 840 new cases of COVID-19, 52 deaths Saturday
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 1 Lexington Catholic hammers No. 2 North Laurel 83-51