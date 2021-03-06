Advertisement

WATCH: Virtual memorial marks one year of COVID-19 in Kentucky

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Saturday led a virtual memorial marking one year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky.

The ceremony, which took place on the state capitol grounds in Frankfort, included representatives of health care providers, first responders and the families of those lost to COVID-19.

During the ceremony, Gov. Beshear announced the creation of the Team Kentucky Memorial Fund, which will raise money for a monument to be built on the capitol grounds to honor coronavirus victims.

“We are here to pledge that in this war, there will be no unknown casualties,” Gov. Beshear said. “The Kentuckians we have lost to the coronavirus will never be forgotten, ever, and we will continue to honor them by finishing this fight and achieving full victory over covid-19 this year.”

A website to make donations to the Team Kentucky Memorial Fund will be launched soon, Gov. Beshear said.

