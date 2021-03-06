Western Hills finishes regular season with 58-51 win over Lafayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Hills capped off its regular season with a 58-51 win over Lafayette on Friday. The Wolverines got a game-high 20 points from Walter Campbell. Teammate Zach Semones chipped in 17 points. Semones also scored his 1,000th point in a Western Hills uniform. Western Hills finished the season 8-12 overall.

Lafayette was led in scoring by Daniel Kinley with 13 points. Kobe Blake added 11 points. The Generals finish the regular season 9-11 overall.

