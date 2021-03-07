Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Spring weather taking over

By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 7, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After some cooler days this past week, milder temperatures surge in for this week ahead, providing a bit of Spring Fever before rain returns.

Expect another chilly night ahead here in the Commonwealth as temperatures will drop through the 40s and back into the 30s. Skies will remain clear through tonight as well, which helps with cooler temperatures overnight. Fortunately, dry conditions persist, and winds will stay reasonably light, so windchill shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the lower 30s and upper 20s, with a bit of frost likely forming on surfaces. Throughout the day, southwesterly winds will continue to take over, which will help with milder temperatures through the afternoon. Highs are expected to rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s, with plenty of sunshine continuing in the forecast as well.

We’ll keep our dry pattern going through the middle part of the week with even warmer air moving in Wednesday and Thursday, where temperatures could reach the upper 60s and possibly even 70s. Unfortunately, we can’t keep our dry pattern going forever. By Friday and into next weekend, we’ll begin to track our next rain and thunderstorm threats moving in. Models are still having a tough time with the timing of this next rain, so we could still see it shift around as we continue through this week.

