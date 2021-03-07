Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunshine & Mild Air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Cue: “It’s gonna be a bright (bright), Bright (bright), sunshiny day!”

Good Morning! The forecast just looks so nice I have a song in my head. Anyways, a mix of sun and clouds will be present across the commonwealth this morning with temperatures in the upper 20′s and low 30′s. Throughout the day, clouds will begin to dissipate, and the sun will begin to warm the area. Temps by the end of the day will stay in the low 50′s. This pattern will continue for the next couple of days, and temps will increase. We have a surge of spring on the way for the week ahead and could get into the 70′s, but this isn’t a complete start to the spring season. The pattern through the rest of the month will go back to normal temps in the 50′s. Also just a heads up because we are heading closer to spring the warmer we get the more that flowers will start to bloom and pollen will be on the rise. Sunshine will stay most of the week until our next system tries to punch on in mid week. This will give us a couple of chances for showers and storms.

Have a great end to the weekend!

