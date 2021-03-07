Advertisement

Ball State beats Kentucky 4-3, wins weekend series

Both losses for the Wildcats (7-2) this weekend came by a single run.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ball State scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning and beat Kentucky 4-3 Sunday afternoon to win the weekend series.

In the bottom of the first inning, Reuben Church singled up the middle, scoring John Rhodes for a 1-0 lead. Ball State would answer back with four runs in the sixth inning for a 4-1 lead.

UK made it interesting, scoring a run in the seventh and another in the eighth when Austin Schultz’s blast to left-centerfield clanged off the top of the wall for an RBI double, narrowly missing what would have been a game-tying home run.

Junior IF/OF Austin Schultz went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Schultz has reached base safely in 64 of 69 career games.

Junior LHP Dillon Marsh made his season debut and struck out three in two perfect innings.

The Cats stay at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday to take on Western Kentucky. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

