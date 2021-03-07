Ball State beats Kentucky 4-3, wins weekend series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ball State scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning and beat Kentucky 4-3 Sunday afternoon to win the weekend series.

Both losses for the Wildcats (7-2) this weekend came by a single run.

In the bottom of the first inning, Reuben Church singled up the middle, scoring John Rhodes for a 1-0 lead. Ball State would answer back with four runs in the sixth inning for a 4-1 lead.

UK made it interesting, scoring a run in the seventh and another in the eighth when Austin Schultz’s blast to left-centerfield clanged off the top of the wall for an RBI double, narrowly missing what would have been a game-tying home run.

Junior IF/OF Austin Schultz went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Schultz has reached base safely in 64 of 69 career games.

Junior LHP Dillon Marsh made his season debut and struck out three in two perfect innings.

Good to have you back on the bump, @dillon_marsh22!



The junior lefty made his season debut on Sunday, striking out three in 2.0 perfect innings. #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/t4SnhGbic5 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 7, 2021

The Cats stay at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday to take on Western Kentucky. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.