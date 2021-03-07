Advertisement

Clay County officials working hard to fix water problem

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Robert Stivers says he is still in shock from recent events.

“Remember, just a week prior, we had six inches of snow on the ground, sub-zero weather, and ice all over the place. It’s been probably one of the toughest two-week periods and I’m close to 60, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Sen. Stivers said.

The county is under a boil water advisory, with over 800 people still without water.

We have set points of distribution across the county. Our volunteer fire departments have been invaluable to help us take water to our residents that cannot get to the water,” Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson said.

Sen. Stivers says he is proud of the relationship between his team and the county.

“We’ve distributed I think over 17 skids, which have about 60 cases of water on each skid throughout the county, to the volunteer fire departments, through individuals coming here,” Sen. Stivers said.

Wanting everyone to understand how severe the situation is.

“Without water you can’t cook, you can’t drink. It is tremendously impaired the ability to people to just live,” Sen. Stivers said.

While emergency manager David Watson asks everyone to remain patient.

“Just hang in there. We are working 24/7 to restore all your utilities, to repair all your roads, and to make sure that you’re safe and secure in Clay County,” Watson said.

Watson says they should have all water restored soon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Kentucky State Police say an Owen County man drowned in flood waters.
KSP: Kentucky man drowned in flood waters
Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be...
Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
WATCH | Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
Gail Burks, her daughter, and their pets were stranded as the creek across the street flooded.
Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
Morehead State wins the OVC title.
Morehead State wins OVC title, books spot in NCAA Tournament
This damage to Kentucky Route 292 is causing one community to take dangerous precautions to...
Road slip fractures community in Martin County
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, center, draws up a play during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 8 seed Kentucky to face No. 9 Mississippi State in SEC Tournament