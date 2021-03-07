Advertisement

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers brushed off George Floyd's moans for help on the street outside a south Minneapolis grocery, the square remains a makeshift memorial for Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin with jury selection on March 8. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Minnesota governor’s mansion on Saturday to demand accountability for police officers, days before a former Minneapolis officer is scheduled to go on trial in the death of George Floyd.

Many of the roughly 150 people who demonstrated in Minnesota were family members of others who died during police encounters. Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while Floyd was held face-down on the ground in handcuffs, saying he couldn’t breathe. Body-camera video time stamps provided by prosecutors show Chauvin held his position for about nine minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and jury selection in his trial begins Monday.

Saturday’s protest in Minnesota was organized by Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, a coalition of families who lost loved ones in police confrontations. The Star Tribune reports that speakers said that in light of Floyd’s death, they want other fatal police encounters reopened and examined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Kentucky State Police say an Owen County man drowned in flood waters.
KSP: Kentucky man drowned in flood waters
Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be...
Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
WATCH | Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
The Texas mother claims the sleepover was orchestrated by her son's classmates to purposefully...
Police investigating after teen's mother claims he was bullied, forced to drink urine
Pope Francis hopes to deliver a message of hope, one underscored by the historic nature of the...
Pope calls for peace from ruins of Iraq’s war-battered Mosul
The visit comes a few years after ISIS vandalized churches and defaced symbols of Christianity...
Pope to visit mostly Christian town in Iraq devastated by ISIS