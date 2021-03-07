Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 526 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths reported Sunday

(wagm)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 526 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 410,709 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 4.12%.

Officials also reported 13 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,819.

At least 558 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 156 in the ICU and 82 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be...
Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two
Kentucky State Police say an Owen County man drowned in flood waters.
KSP: Kentucky man drowned in flood waters
Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to...
One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic

Latest News

Kentucky improves to 19-0.
No. 10 Kentucky softball stays perfect at 19-0
UK loses series finale to Ball State
Ball State beats Kentucky 4-3, wins weekend series
One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location
WATCH | One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location
Members of Loyola of Chicago celebrate a 75-65 victory over Drake in the championship game of...
Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast