Gov. Beshear: 526 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths reported Sunday
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 526 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 410,709 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 4.12%.
Officials also reported 13 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,819.
At least 558 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 156 in the ICU and 82 on ventilators.
