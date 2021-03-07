Advertisement

Grammy performers: Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish

FILE - Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 23, 2020.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Sunday that Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the March 14 event. The show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The academy said in a statement that “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”

Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Beyoncé is the leading nominee with nine, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch, who each earned six nominations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic

