Advertisement

Kentucky State Police troopers investigating deadly shooting in Perry County

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 are investigating a shooting death in Perry County.

On Friday, troopers received a call at 9:15 p.m. from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance.

The shooting happened on Middle Drive in the Bulan Community.

When troopers arrived at the house, they found 52-year-old Paul Williams Jr. dead inside with gunshot wounds. Troopers said the Perry County Coroner’s Office pronounced Williams dead.

Troopers added foul play is suspected and the death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be...
Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two
Kentucky State Police say an Owen County man drowned in flood waters.
KSP: Kentucky man drowned in flood waters
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic
Gov. Beshear reports 840 new cases of COVID-19, 52 deaths Saturday

Latest News

KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
warm
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunshine & Mild Air
Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
WATCH | Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to...
One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location
Gail Burks, her daughter, and their pets were stranded as the creek across the street flooded.
Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood