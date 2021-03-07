Advertisement

KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County

(Phil Anderson)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIG CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 are investigating a death after human remains were found in Clay County.

Troopers say the remains were found in the Big Creek community and could not be identified.

The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification, the case remains under investigation.

KSP was assisted on the scene by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Coroner’s Office.

