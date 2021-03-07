KSP investigates deadly Bath County crash

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 64 in Bath County.

KSP said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday March 5.

29-year-old Cartell McLendon of Georgia was driving a commercial truck east on I-64 when he traveled through the median and both westbound lanes before hitting an embankment. His truck overturned and came to a rest on the westbound side of the interstate.

McLendon died at the scene.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the cause of the crash now.

