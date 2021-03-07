Advertisement

One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location

Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to...
Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to a second fire at the same location.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to a second fire at the same location.

Fire crews said it’s the same location on West Short Street where a possible gas explosion happened yesterday, March 6.

Crews say that the explosion yesterday actually made responding to this fire more difficult. They told us the fire wasn’t very large and was just in the attic but produced a lot of smoke.

As of now, no one is reportedly hurt in today’s fire. Two people were hurt in the explosion yesterday.

James Winburn lives in the apartment complex. He says he lost everything he had inside.

“Clothing, dishes, silverware, food, all that just completely gone,” Winburn says. “After paying rent and stuff you just basically make ends meet.”

If you’re interested in helping Winburn, he’s left his telephone number with WKYT. It is (859)-489-0779.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be...
Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two
Kentucky State Police say an Owen County man drowned in flood waters.
KSP: Kentucky man drowned in flood waters
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic
Gov. Beshear reports 840 new cases of COVID-19, 52 deaths Saturday

Latest News

KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
warm
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunshine & Mild Air
Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
WATCH | Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood
Gail Burks, her daughter, and their pets were stranded as the creek across the street flooded.
Rockcastle County family trying to recover after devastating flood