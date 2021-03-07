One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to a second fire at the same location.

Fire crews said it’s the same location on West Short Street where a possible gas explosion happened yesterday, March 6.

Crews say that the explosion yesterday actually made responding to this fire more difficult. They told us the fire wasn’t very large and was just in the attic but produced a lot of smoke.

As of now, no one is reportedly hurt in today’s fire. Two people were hurt in the explosion yesterday.

James Winburn lives in the apartment complex. He says he lost everything he had inside.

“Clothing, dishes, silverware, food, all that just completely gone,” Winburn says. “After paying rent and stuff you just basically make ends meet.”

If you’re interested in helping Winburn, he’s left his telephone number with WKYT. It is (859)-489-0779.

