Liberty beats North Alabama 79-75 for third straight ASUN title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Darius McGhee scored 21 points and eight rebounds and top-seeded Liberty held on for a 79-75 win over North Alabama in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championship game.

Former Lexington Christian star Kyle Rode scored 15 points, adding 6 rebounds and 5 assists and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Liberty (23-5), which has won 12 consecutive games, has won each of the last three ASUN regular season and tournament titles - the first program to in conference history to do so.

Mervin James hit a 3-pointer to give North Alabama (13-11) its first lead of the game at 70-69 with 4:23 to play but McGhee answered with a 3 and the Flames led the rest of the way. James finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

