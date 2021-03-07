Advertisement

Liberty beats North Alabama 79-75 for third straight ASUN title

Former Lexington Christian star Kyle Rode scored 15 points.
Liberty wins the ASUN title.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Darius McGhee scored 21 points and eight rebounds and top-seeded Liberty held on for a 79-75 win over North Alabama in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championship game.

Former Lexington Christian star Kyle Rode scored 15 points, adding 6 rebounds and 5 assists and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Liberty (23-5), which has won 12 consecutive games, has won each of the last three ASUN regular season and tournament titles - the first program to in conference history to do so.

Mervin James hit a 3-pointer to give North Alabama (13-11) its first lead of the game at 70-69 with 4:23 to play but McGhee answered with a 3 and the Flames led the rest of the way. James finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. 

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

