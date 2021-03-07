Advertisement

Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

The Ramblers are back in the Big Dance for the first time since their Final Four run in 2018.
Members of Loyola of Chicago celebrate a 75-65 victory over Drake in the championship game of...
Members of Loyola of Chicago celebrate a 75-65 victory over Drake in the championship game of the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to help Loyola Chicago roll past Drake 75-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Keith Clemons added 13 points for the Ramblers, who will be making their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

D.J. Wilkins and Tremell Murphy had 20 points each for Drake, which was making its first MVC final appearance since 2008.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be...
Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two
Kentucky State Police say an Owen County man drowned in flood waters.
KSP: Kentucky man drowned in flood waters
Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to...
One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic

Latest News

Kentucky improves to 19-0.
No. 10 Kentucky softball stays perfect at 19-0
UK loses series finale to Ball State
Ball State beats Kentucky 4-3, wins weekend series
Winthrop wins the Big South.
Winthrop tops Campbell to win Big South tournament title
Liberty wins the ASUN title.
Liberty beats North Alabama 79-75 for third straight ASUN title