More Fayette County students will be back in classrooms on Monday

By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More Fayette County students will be back in classrooms on Monday, March 8. Grades 6, 9, and 12 will return to buildings for the first time in a full year.

Evander Harris said he is “super excited” to see his students at Frederick Douglass. Only about half of them will be back. Sophomores and juniors will be virtual for another week, while freshmen and seniors get adjusted to new procedures.

“Nobody ever thought in our teacher preparation that we would have to do so many things not related to direct instruction and classroom content,” he said.

For students, there will be assigned seats in classrooms and lunchrooms for contact tracing purposes. Teachers will sanitize everything they touch. Masks will also be strictly enforced.

The school district also added UV lighting and air purifiers to buildings.

Harris said they spent about two weeks training. “We’re kind of expecting things to go smoothly, but we also know that in the year of COVID, something is bound to happen so we’re just trying to be on our toes and ready for anything.”

He also knows it will take time for students to adjust.

“I’m also the tennis coach at Douglass, and I had a few of my players already tell me ‘I can take a nap whenever I want and do all this stuff.’ It’s going to be a challenge to make it eight straight hours, but I have faith in them. I think they’re ready.”

Overall, Harris is optimistic. He said overcoming a global pandemic is one of the biggest lessons the students will learn.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE FCPS SCHEDULE AND LIST OF PROCEDURES

