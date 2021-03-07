Advertisement

Morehead State wins OVC title, books spot in NCAA Tournament

The Eagles are going dancing for the first time since 2011.
Morehead State wins the OVC title.
Morehead State wins the OVC title.(OVC)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKYT) - Four Morehead State players finished in double figures, including 27 points from freshman Johni Broome, and the Eagles beat top-seeded Belmont 86-71 Saturday night to win their first OVC tournament title since 2011.

With the win, Morehead State earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The last time the Eagles made the NCAA Tournament, Kenneth Faried and company upset No. 4 seed Louisville. They will find out their NCAA seed on Selection Sunday on March 14.

Johni Broome was named the MVP of the OVC Tournament. He added 12 rebounds to his 27-point performance.

His teammate Skyelar Potter added 22 points and 13 rebounds. DeVon Cooper scored 14 points and Ta’lon Cooper added 10 points.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Kentucky State Police say an Owen County man drowned in flood waters.
KSP: Kentucky man drowned in flood waters
Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be...
Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 2 North Laurel matching up with No. 1 Lexington Catholic
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, center, draws up a play during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 8 seed Kentucky to face No. 9 Mississippi State in SEC Tournament
Austin Schultz. Kentucky beats Ball State 6 - 0. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Kentucky blanks Ball State to even weekend series
Transy's Michael Jefferson hits the game-winning shot with :01 remaining.
Jefferson bucket at :01 lifts Transy into HCAC title game
Prep Spin CW Lexington
No. 1 Lexington Catholic hammers No. 2 North Laurel 83-51