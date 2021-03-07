No. 10 Kentucky softball stays perfect at 19-0

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 10 Kentucky softball beat Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic Sunday afternoon in Boca Raton, Florida to finish pre-conference play with a perfect 19-0 record.

The Wildcats rallied to beat Coastal Carolina 12-3 in five innings in the first game of the day and followed that with a 7-3 win over Florida Atlantic.

😺 2 wins today



😺 19-0 on the year



😺 2 @malpeyt 💣's



😺 @tatum_spangler 🖐 hits



😺 Happy Cats, Happy life 😁https://t.co/eqGti5w3FU — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) March 7, 2021

Kentucky is undefeated through its entire pre-conference schedule for the first time in program history. Rachel Lawson and her Wildcats open SEC play next weekend with a three-game series at No. 5 Florida. The series begins Friday at 6:00 before Saturday and Sunday games at 1:00. All three games will be televised on the SEC Network+.

