Police: Large-scale drug investigation underway with help from Drug Enforcement Agency

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department announced that a large-scale drug investigation has been underway since Thursday with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Police say they received a call early Thursday morning about three suspected overdoses at an apartment in Gorman Hollow.

Upon arrival, all three individuals were pronounced dead while a fourth was taken to Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Police say this incident, along with eight other non-lethal overdoses, led them to contact the DEA to launch a wider investigation.

Officers who have obtained the substance suspected in the overdoses and should know by Monday evening what the substance is.

Police say Fentynal or Carfentynal are suspected in the overdoses.

*********FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ********** The Hazard Police Department is currently working a large scale drug...

Posted by Hazard Police Department on Saturday, March 6, 2021

