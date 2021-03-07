Winthrop tops Campbell to win Big South tournament title

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - D.J. Burns scored 22 points and Winthrop took off in the second half to a 80-53 victory over Campbell for its second straight Big South tournament championship and automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

Burns finished the first half with consecutive baskets for a six-point lead and the Eagles made their first eight shots of the second half in running away from Campbell for their 13th championship in 17 title-game appearances. They will be making their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Third-seeded Campbell came in on a nine-game win streak and looking for its first NCAA appearance in 29 years. Jordan Whitfield scored 18 points and Ricky Clemons 10 for the Camels.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.