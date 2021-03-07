Advertisement

Winthrop tops Campbell to win Big South tournament title

They will be making their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance.
Winthrop wins the Big South.(Winthrop Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - D.J. Burns scored 22 points and Winthrop took off in the second half to a 80-53 victory over Campbell for its second straight Big South tournament championship and automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

Burns finished the first half with consecutive baskets for a six-point lead and the Eagles made their first eight shots of the second half in running away from Campbell for their 13th championship in 17 title-game appearances. They will be making their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Third-seeded Campbell came in on a nine-game win streak and looking for its first NCAA appearance in 29 years. Jordan Whitfield scored 18 points and Ricky Clemons 10 for the Camels.

