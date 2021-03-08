Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures taking over

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spring fever is setting in across our region as milder temperatures take over and run well above our average, but some storm threats will enter our forecast later this week.

We have a beautiful evening and night ahead here across the Commonwealth as temperatures slowly cool into the 40s and eventually end up in the 30s. This will make a chilly feel outside tonight, but winds will remain light, and dry weather will persist. Skies will remain mostly clear, with a few clouds at times passing through.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin the day on a chilly note in the mid to upper-30s. Skies will be mostly sunny to start the day, but some clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon and evening, leading to partly cloudy skies. Still, we’ll enjoy another beautiful and dry day with southwesterly winds staying light to moderate. These southwesterly winds will also help with afternoon highs as we’re expecting temperatures to reach into the mid-60s by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

We keep our dry pattern continuing through Wednesday and most of Thursday before storm threats enter our forecast. While there are very slight rain chances late Thursday across northern Kentucky, our biggest threat for storms moves in by Friday and Saturday. It won’t be a complete washout either of the days, but at times we could be dealing with some stronger storms as well. Temperatures on Wednesday/Thursday will be into the upper 60s and even lower 70s, and even as storms arrive, we will still expect highs to be in the 50s and 60s.

