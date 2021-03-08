Advertisement

Adopted Knoxville man helps children find forever families

Knoxville videographer uses his passion to help foster kids find loving families
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One Knoxville man is helping foster children find families.

Tyler Hays is using his skills and passion for videography to help children in the foster system find a home before they age out.

Hays is working closely with Tennessee Kids Belong to make it all happen. Hays works to capture each child’s personality in a meet and greet style video.

“Prospective parents can hear the stories of these kids. Hear what they enjoy doing and seeing the brightness in their eyes and their personalities, it just shows who they are at the core,” says Hays.

The Founder of Vessul Creative says being able to help is important to him, because he too was adopted.

“The model that they use with video story telling is extremely successful, approximately 60 percent of their kids that get to tell their story gets placed in a family,” Hays said.

Outside of helping children share their voices, Tyler also helps to raise money for Tennessee Kids Belong by selling hats for his company. Each hat has a unique message inside, “tell stories that matter.”

Click here watch Tennessee Kids Belong video profiles.

